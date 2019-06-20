Merl Kueker Merl Kueker, 83, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 4:32 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud, Illinois. He was born to the late Edward and Frieda (nee Schlemmer) Kueker on April 29, 1936 in Ruma, Illinois. Merl married Jo Ann Pautler on June 6, 1959 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois; she survives. He had worked as a coal miner for Peabody Coal. Merl was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of North County Country Club. Merl also enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and spending time with his family. He was an Army Veteran., Survivors includes his wife, Jo Ann Kueker ; four children, Steve (Dawn) Kueker, Terri (Charlie) Fox, Tim (Dana) Kueker, Tammy Kueker; four brothers, Delbert (Faye) Kueker, Vernon Kueker, Earl (Lollie) Kueker, Ollie (Janet) Kueker; two sister-in-laws, Sally Berndt, Vera Pautler; six grandchildren, Alex Kueker, Olivia (Kevin) Rogers, Sara (Jeff) Myers, Brendan Kueker, Erica (Christopher) Mehring, Ciara Hogendobler; five-great grandchildren Brayden, Charlie, Harper, Zoey and Hudson; along with Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. He is proceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mildred (Raymond "Butch") Fix and Jeannie (Charlie) Bailey, three Grandchildren, Lee and Sam Hogendobler and Mary Ellen Hartman, two Brothers-in-law, Richard McConachie and Jim Pautler and two Sisters-in-laws, Pat Kueker and Dorothy McConachie. Memorials may be made to . Service:Visitation will be held from 9-12pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, Illinois. Msgr. Dennis Schaefer will officate. Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. PECHACEK FUNERAL HOMES.

