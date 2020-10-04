1/1
Merle Edna Wakefield
1925 - 2020
Merle Edna Wakefield Merle Edna Wakefield, nee Sutton, 95, of Freeburg, Illinois, born April 20, 1925 in Cooks Spring, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Freeburg, Illinois. Merle enjoyed baking and cooking for family and friends. She was especially known for her amazing apple pies. She spent time knitting and was an avid reader. Her favorite times were spent with her family and grandchildren. She was caring, nurturing and adored by all who knew her; she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Wakefield; two sons, Michael F. Wakefield and Richard K. Wakefield; her grandchildren, in infancy, Bryce and Taylor; her parents, Charles and Lucy, nee Radford, Sutton; and her siblings, Edgar, Alice, Lealon, Goldia, Sylvia, and Ruby. Surviving to cherish her memory are her loving children, Danny R. Wakefield, of St. Clair, Missouri, Larry (Gloria Hunter) Wakefield, of Caseyville, Illinois, and Sandra "Sandy" (Randy Weaver) Wakefield, of Mascoutah, Illinois; her grandchildren, Deanna Kimberly, Cindy, Tanya, Tina, Danny Lee, Tammy, Angela, Rebecca, Jason, Eric, Brent, Holly, Justin, Megan, and Kyle; many great and great-great grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Memorials are appreciated to the Freeburg Care Center Activity Fund or Family Hospice of Belleville, Illinois. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held privately in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
OCT
11
Service
03:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
