Merle Peters
1932 - 2020
PETERS - Merle Albert Peters, 87, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Merle was born July 28, 1932 in Highland, IL. Merle deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon, IL. Burial at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements by Irwin Chapel.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 20, 2020.
