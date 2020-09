Or Copy this URL to Share

DAWSON - Merza May Dawson nee Ruszler, 91, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time due to COVID. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.



