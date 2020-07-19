Michael Allen "Mick" Reagan Sr. Michael Allen "Mick" Reagan Sr. passed away at 11:48 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City at the age of 72. He was born October 27, 1947 in Kennett, Missouri, a son of the late Ivy and Beatrice (Bray) Reagan. Michael married Carol J. (Kuzma) Reagan on June 20, 1970 at the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church and she survives. He had worked at Granite City Steel as a foreman with 14 years of service and retired in 2011 from the Madison County Housing Authority after 13 years of service. He was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church and cherished the special times shared with his family and friends throughout his life. He had a passion of playing pool and was a member of the Metro East Billiards Club for over 45 years. He enjoyed his years of dancing, bowling, golfing and playing softball and washers. In addition to his beloved wife of 50 years, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Brian Cholevik of Granite City; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ryan and Sheila Reagan of Granite City and Michael and Daphetalie Reagan Jr. of Granite City; two grandchildren, Amber and Andrew Cholevik; a brother and sister-in-law, Ivy "Lanny" and Barb Reagan of Granite City; a brother-in-law, Ronald Kuzma of Alhambra; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John M. Reagan; two sisters, Louis Brown and Evelyn Sexton and four brothers, Paul, Harold, Billy and Donald Reagan. In celebration of his life, a private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A public Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue in Granite City on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com