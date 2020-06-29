Micahel Lee Frech
Michael Lee Frech Michael Lee Frech, 50, of Lovington, IL, formerly of New Athens and Sparta, IL, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL. He was a roofer for French Construction Company. Michael was born December 30, 1969 in Red Bud, IL. He is survived by his soulmate; Rachele Putman of Lovington, IL, his father; Gary Frech of New Athens, IL, his children; Tomi, Tori, Aubrey, Neveh and Gentry, his sisters; Michelle (Wes) Wahlig, Shelly Marie Nicholas, Bobbie Jo Williamson and Britny Mynch. He was preceded in death by his mother; Betty (Obtande) Nicholas, and grandparents; Clarence and Violet Frech and Louis and Juanita Obtande. Mike was a very kind hearted and dedicated hard working man who loved to "BBQ" in the evenings with Rachele. Mike loved all his children and family and always shared laughs with those who he would encounter. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys! "Go Cowboys! I hope you win a Super Bowl soon!" Memorials in Michael's honor may be made to the family. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL Funeral: Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL. Interment will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 29, 2020.
