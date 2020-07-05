Michael Brown Michael A. "Mickey" Brown, age 86, of Collinsville, IL born on January 7, 1934 in Murphysboro, IL, died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence. Michael was a United States Army Veteran and retired in 1996 from the Local Painter's Union #215, East St. Louis, IL. He had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, golfing, and bowling. He was the Past Master of Gothic Lodge #852 A.F. & A.M, member of York Rite of Masonry, Belleville Chapter #106 Royal Arch Masons, Belleville Council #61 Cryptic Council of Masons, Tancred Commandery #50 Knights Templar, and a member of Ainad Shrine Oriental Band. He was preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Frieda Brown, nee Anderson; and his siblings, James J. Brown, John K. Brown, and Shirley Wright. Michael is survived by his brother, Thomas Brown, his aunts, Melba Pathanos, Patsy Robinson and JoAnn Robinson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment with honors will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.