Michael A. Brown
01/07/1934 - 06/29/2020
Michael Brown Michael A. "Mickey" Brown, age 86, of Collinsville, IL born on January 7, 1934 in Murphysboro, IL, died on Monday, June 29, 2020 at his residence. Michael was a United States Army Veteran and retired in 1996 from the Local Painter's Union #215, East St. Louis, IL. He had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, golfing, and bowling. He was the Past Master of Gothic Lodge #852 A.F. & A.M, member of York Rite of Masonry, Belleville Chapter #106 Royal Arch Masons, Belleville Council #61 Cryptic Council of Masons, Tancred Commandery #50 Knights Templar, and a member of Ainad Shrine Oriental Band. He was preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Frieda Brown, nee Anderson; and his siblings, James J. Brown, John K. Brown, and Shirley Wright. Michael is survived by his brother, Thomas Brown, his aunts, Melba Pathanos, Patsy Robinson and JoAnn Robinson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment with honors will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
