Michael T. Abernathy Michael Abernathy, 66, of Lenzburg, Illinois, born Wednesday, January 21, 1953, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence. Michael was a laborer for Local 100, and a member of Millstadt Angler's Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. and Frances I., nee Auvenshine, Abernathy, 2 Brothers, Eddie Abernathy, Raymond Abernathy, Sister, Betty Pyles. Surviving are his Brother, Joseph H. Abernathy Jr. of Lenzburg, IL, 3 Sisters, Elizabeth Johnson of Clearwater, FL, Bobbie Burger of Collinsville, IL, Judith Stonesifer of Lenzburg, IL, Dear Nieces and Nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Kurrus Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Father Clyde Grogan officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 19, 2019
