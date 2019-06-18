Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Allred
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Allred

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Allred Obituary
Michael Allred Michael D. Allred, 65, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his residence. Mike was born June 16, 1954 in East St. Louis, IL to Charles "Andy" and Darlene Jordan Allred. He married Peggy Ray on September 1, 1995. She survives and resides in Collinsville, IL. Also surviving is his daughter, Nicole Allred of Collinsville, IL; his granddaughter, Lexi and his sister, Michelle Parnell of Mitchell, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his Nan, Alida Jordan. In 2012, Mike retired from Supervalue Warehouse/ Teamster #688 in Hazelwood, MO. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball and St. Louis Blues fan. He loved dirt track racing, playing softball, golf, cards and bowling. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be made to or the . Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com . VISITATION: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, IL. FUNERAL: A private family service will be held. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herr Funeral Home
Download Now