Michael Allred Michael D. Allred, 65, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his residence. Mike was born June 16, 1954 in East St. Louis, IL to Charles "Andy" and Darlene Jordan Allred. He married Peggy Ray on September 1, 1995. She survives and resides in Collinsville, IL. Also surviving is his daughter, Nicole Allred of Collinsville, IL; his granddaughter, Lexi and his sister, Michelle Parnell of Mitchell, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his Nan, Alida Jordan. In 2012, Mike retired from Supervalue Warehouse/ Teamster #688 in Hazelwood, MO. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball and St. Louis Blues fan. He loved dirt track racing, playing softball, golf, cards and bowling. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be made to or the . Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com . VISITATION: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, IL. FUNERAL: A private family service will be held. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.



