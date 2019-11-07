Home

Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
Michael Asbury Obituary
Michael Asbury Michael Asbury passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved husband for 60 spectacular years of Alice Borreson Asbury; dear father of Victoria White (David) of Osage County, MO, Jane Rix (Daryl) of O'Fallon, IL and "son" Bradley Troutman of Caseyville, IL; grandfather of Jessica Blake (Jonathon); great-grandfather of William, Geoffrey and Olivia. Mr. Asbury had taught English at Belleville East High School. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at The LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Saturday, November 9 at 10:30 a.m. Private interment. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine St., St. Louis, MO 63103. Lupton Chapel
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019
