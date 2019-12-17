|
|
|
BERTORELLO - Michael James Bertorello, 85, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Visitation from 4 to 8pm Thursday, December 19, and from 9 to 10am Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be held at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019