|
|
Michael Bertorello Michael James Bertorello, 85, of O'Fallon, IL, born October 6, 1934, in Benld, IL, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his residence. Michael was a petroleum engineer who worked abroad for many years before his retirement. He loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed playing golf. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL. Michael was preceded in death by a son, Mathew Bertorello; his parents, Mike and Irene, nee Turgiliatto, Bertorello; and a brother, Thomas Bertorello. Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Mary C., nee McCoy, Bertorello; three daughters, Michele Deitz of Belleville, IL, Milissa (Ali) Ezzet of Granite Bay, CA, and Maria (Jeff) Miller of Houston, TX; six grandchildren, Madeline and Dale Deitz, Andrew and Brian Ezzet, and Sophia and Val Miller; a sister, Genevieve Cordera of Houston, TX; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Covenant House, 2727 N. Kingshighway, St. Louis, MO 63113, or to St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, IL, with Msgr. William Hitpas officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019