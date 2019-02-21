|
|
|
MICHAEL BULLER- Michael J. Buller, age 69, of Breese, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00-11:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter and Deacon Linus Klostermann presiding. Arr. are under the care of Moss Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019
