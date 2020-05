Or Copy this URL to Share

CHASTAIN - Michael P. Chastain, age 46, of Freeburg, IL, born on December 25, 1976, passed away on May 26, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Kassly Mortuary.



