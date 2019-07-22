Michael Cook Michael D. Cook 69 of Belleville, IL., born July 25, 1949 in Fort Knox. KY., passed away on July 19, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Michael was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired as a mechanic from Weber Chevrolet in Creve Core, MO., he had several green thumbs when it came to gardening, he loved dancing with his lovely wife, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren. Michael was an avid auto mechanic who loved helping his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Norval & Nada Cook, 2 brothers Alan & Eric Cook. Surviving are his loving wife Sharon Cook nee Beasley, his children, Michael (Tina) Vincent of Belleville, IL., Sean (Elizabeth) Cook of Granite City, IL., Tara (Terry) Maurer of Belleville, IL., Scott (Kimberly) Cook of Waianae, HI. 2 brothers Bruce Cook of Millstadt, IL., and Brad Cook of Tecumseh, OK. 4 sisters Azan (Jerry) Brouhard of Waterloo, IL., Karen (Harold) Garrett of Maeystown, IL., Janet (Gary) Bryant of Cahokia, IL., and Debbie Cook of Cahokia, IL. 12 grandchildren Jimmy, Caitlin, Cody, Jace, Michael, Michaela, Addison, Issac, Harry (Elizabeth), Emma, Liam, Jaxon. 2 great grandchildren Gemma and Coraline. He was a dear uncle, cousin , brother-in-law and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at www.braunfh.com Visitation: will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd Columbia, IL. Funeral: Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating. Private cremation to follow.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 22, 2019