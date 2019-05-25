Michael Cusanelli Michael A. Cusanelli, age 60, of St. Jacob, Illinois, born February 4, 1959, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his residence. Mike was a 1977 graduate of Collinsville High School and worked as a patternmaker for Central Pattern of St. Louis from 1977 until his retirement in 2013. He was also a member of the machinist's union in St. Louis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel J. Cusanelli, Sr. and Geraldine A., nee Fallan, Cusanelli, and a sister, Sandra Cusanelli. Surviving are his sister, Patricia D. Cusanelli of Maryville, IL; brother, Daniel J. Cusanelli, Jr. (Kathy) of Pocahontas, IL; sister, Antoinette G. "Toni" Cusanelli (Tom Flood) of Lebanon, IL; and brother, Albert A. Cusanelli (Rebecca) of Collinsville, IL; nephew, Ric Kitzmiller (Sandy), nieces, Lauren Cusanelli Nemnich (Nathan), Gina Cusanelli Buchholz (Evan), Celia Cusanelli and Olivia Cusanelli. Mike also enjoyed spending time with his great nieces Allison, Avery, and Tessa and nephew, Jacob. He was a member of IDPA and received numerous awards. His most recent hobby was working on his Shelby Cobra and participating in car shows. Service: At Mike's request, there will be no services.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary