Michael E. Davis Michael Davis, 79, of Belleville, Illinois, born Friday, August 18, 1939, in Earlington, KY, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Michael worked as an Advertising Manager for the Belleville News-Democrat and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville Illinois, former member of the Optimist Club, Downtown Rotary Club, and Belleville Chamber of Commerce. He was an Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, Member of Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge #1221 and Moose Legion Member. Michael was Trustee and Treasurer for Northwest St. Clair County Fire Protection District and a Volunteer at the Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Frank Thomas and Elsie Clara, nee Stearsman, Davis, 3 Brothers, Donald Brent Davis, Lionel Thomas Davis, Kent Stearsman Davis. Surviving are his Dear Wife of 60 years, Izetta D., nee Clayton, Davis of Belleville, IL, 2 Children, Michael (Lynn McCurdy) Davis of Belleville, IL, Michelle Davis Reichling of Belleville, IL, Brother, Ernest Winstead (Marcella) Davis of Madisonville, KY, Sister, Rebecca A. (Larry) Perkins of Madisonville, KY, 3 Grandchildren, Vanessa (James) Matthews, Amanda Reichling Amelia Reichling, 2 Great-Grandchildren, Taylor Matthews, Peyton Matthews, many Nieces and Nephews, Pet Companion, Mindy. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, or Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Will be held from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL. There will be a Northwest Fire Department walk-through held at 3:00 pm and a Moose service at 3:30 pm. Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, with Rev. Robert Souders and Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Private family interment.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary