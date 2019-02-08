Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Matthew United Methodist Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Matthew United Methodist Church
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
St. Matthew United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Matthew United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Davis


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Davis Obituary
Michael E. Davis Michael Davis, 79, of Belleville, Illinois, born Friday, August 18, 1939, in Earlington, KY, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Michael worked as an Advertising Manager for the Belleville News-Democrat and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville Illinois, former member of the Optimist Club, Downtown Rotary Club, and Belleville Chamber of Commerce. He was an Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, Member of Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge #1221 and Moose Legion Member. Michael was Trustee and Treasurer for Northwest St. Clair County Fire Protection District and a Volunteer at the Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Frank Thomas and Elsie Clara, nee Stearsman, Davis, 3 Brothers, Donald Brent Davis, Lionel Thomas Davis, Kent Stearsman Davis. Surviving are his Dear Wife of 60 years, Izetta D., nee Clayton, Davis of Belleville, IL, 2 Children, Michael (Lynn McCurdy) Davis of Belleville, IL, Michelle Davis Reichling of Belleville, IL, Brother, Ernest Winstead (Marcella) Davis of Madisonville, KY, Sister, Rebecca A. (Larry) Perkins of Madisonville, KY, 3 Grandchildren, Vanessa (James) Matthews, Amanda Reichling Amelia Reichling, 2 Great-Grandchildren, Taylor Matthews, Peyton Matthews, many Nieces and Nephews, Pet Companion, Mindy. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, or Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Will be held from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL. There will be a Northwest Fire Department walk-through held at 3:00 pm and a Moose service at 3:30 pm. Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 pm, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, with Rev. Robert Souders and Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Private family interment.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now