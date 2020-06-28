Michael Frech
FRECH- Michael Lee Frech, 50, of Lovington, IL, formerly of New Athens and Sparta, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Visitation; 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL Funeral; Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL. Interment will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in New Athens, IL Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home - New Athens
101 Jackson Street
New Athens, IL 62264
(618) 475-2151
