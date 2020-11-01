Michael Gillespie

March 9, 1953 - October 28, 2020

Highland, Illinois - Michael B. "Mike" Gillespie, 67, of Antioch, IL, formerly of Highland, IL., passed away, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, in Zion, IL.

Mike was born March 9, 1953, to Walter "Joe" and Vivian (nee Kantner) Gillespie at St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. On August 2, 1975, he married Susan Korkenmeier at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland.

Mike was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Antioch, IL. He served as a Eucharistic minister and was involved in the church in various ways. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and liked to sing, dance and play his guitar. Mike loved his time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan Gillespie, Antioch, IL; children, Michelle (Bryan) Self, Antioch, IL, Jenny (Jason) Williams, Davenport, FL, Michael B. (Michelle) Gillespie Jr., Green Bay, WI, Christopher (Briana) Gillespie, Fairfax, GA.; grandchildren, Jordan, Bryanna and Emily Self, Allison Sticka, and Alexander Gillespie; great granddaughter, Emma Self; siblings, Connie Stallings, Joe (Tronda) Gillespie and Tim Gillespie, all of Highland, IL; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Vivian Gillespie; brother, Patrick Gillespie, in infancy; sister, Barbara Sylvester; brother-in-law, Dan Stallings.

Memorials may be made to Midwest Dachshund Rescue or the American Cancer Association.

Visitation: Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Monday, November 2, 2020, from 8:00 to 9:30 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, November 2, 2020, 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Piotr Kosk

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL





