Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Michael Gutjahr Michael Eugene Gutjahr, age 66 of Wentzville, MO, formerly of Huntsville, AL and Collinsville, IL, born October 22, 1953 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO. Michael was a retired Supreme Commander of All Earth Forces and was also known as Red Fred Egotripper Palmer. He had a love for all music, playing the guitar, the St. Louis Cardinals, and Alabama football. ROLL TIDE! He especially loved playing chess with his grandson, Brennan, the light of his life. He was preceded in death by his father, Glen F. Gutjahr, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Jane nee Giddings Gutjahr, whom he married November 30, 1973; his mother, Elizabeth (Jimmie) nee Morgan Eloff of Whitewater, WI; a son, Lee Gutjahr of Belleville, IL; a daughter, Sybil Gutjahr and her son, Brennan Coberly, of Lake St. Louis, MO; loving step-mother, Reedith (Gary) Dammer of Maryville, IL; siblings: Glen F. (Andrea) Gutjahr, Jr. of Collinsville, IL, Susan Gutjahr of Godfrey, IL, Craig (Greta) Gutjahr of Maryville, IL, Steve (Jane) Helmkamp of Collinsville, IL, Bruce Helmkamp of Collinsville, IL, Glenna Montgomery of Prescott, AZ, Gary Montgomery of Prescott, AZ, Hope Strong of Livermore, KY, Johanna Stevens of Mascoutah, IL, Stephanie Marler of Knoxville, TN, and Tracy Smith of Mascoutah, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Evelyn's House and will be received at the funeral home. Mike would like everyone to know "The Dude Abides" Condolences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. following the visitation at the funeral home with Rev. Roger Wright officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020
