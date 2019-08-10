|
|
Michael Helphinstine Michael T. Helphinstine, age 46, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at home in Blue Springs, MO. He was born on November 17, 1972 in Wurzburg, Germany and was the son of William S. and Crystal C. Helphinstine. Michael worked for many years as a computer programmer for a number of firms that produced proprietary software for their clients. Michael had a variety of interests that included all things computer related and biking, fishing and reading. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Roger W. Helphinstine, his paternal grandmother, Lucy B. Helphinstine and by his maternal grandmother, Marjorie L. Crabb. He is survived by his father, William S. Helphinstine of Lexington, KY; by his mother, Crystal C. Goodman of Blue Springs, MO; by his daughter, Madison R. Helphinstine of Belleville, IL; by his maternal grandfather, William L. Crabb of Newcastle, KY; by two maternal uncles, William L. Crabb, Jr. of Pleasureville, KY and Anthony B. Crabb of Smithfield, KY and by other relatives and friends. To view the online memorial and sign the guest book, please visit www.pricebrothersfh.com. Service: Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Price Brothers Funeral Home in Elizaville, KY with Brother Todd Wiley officiating. Burial will follow in the Elizaville Cemetery. Visitation is after 12:00 Noon Saturday. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The Price Brothers Funeral Home in Elizaville
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 10, 2019