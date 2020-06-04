Michael James Hernandez Michael Hernandez, 32, of Collinsville, IL, born on April 8. 1988 in St. Louis, MO, left this Earth and entered Heaven's peace on Monday, June 1, 2020. Michael was blessed with two sons, Lucas and Logan, who were his pride and joy. Michael loved being a dad and his best days were those spent with his sons watching scary movies and playing video games all hours of the day and night. Michael was truly blessed with patience and love for his children and his family. Michael was a calming presence. He was very laid back, soft spoken and focused on creating memories with his boys. Michael enjoyed making beautiful music with his guitar, spending time laughing and joking with friends, and bonding with his family at a variety of family events and holiday gatherings. Michael wanted nothing more than to make others happy and to give of himself as much as possible. His dad was his rock, his brother and sister were his best friends, his grandmother was his light, and his sons were his world. Michael blessed his family with love for 32 wonderful years and his memory will be forever cherished. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith Lynn Hernandez, nee Ehlbeck; Grandparents, Norman Hernandez, George Miller, Wilford and Dorothy Ehlbeck. Those surviving to treasure Michael's life and legacy are his father, Ricky James Hernandez (Dana Pea) of Maryville, IL; sons, Lucas and Logan Hernandez and their mother, Andrea Ostendorf of Collinsville, IL, his brother, Mason Hernandez of Maryville, IL; his sister Megan Hernandez (Anthony Cronenbold) of Collinsville, IL; his loving Grandmother, Barbara E. Miller of Collinsville, IL. His niece, Kenslee and nephew Brayden. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rick Hernandez for the continued care and support of Michael's cherished children. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at hakassly.com. Service: Private Family Service will be held at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 4, 2020.