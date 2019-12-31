|
Michael Hillier Michael Hillier, 71, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, December 7, 1948 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Michael was a member of Signal Hill Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL. He was a member of IBEW local #309 for 50 years as an electrician. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse W. and Doris M., nee Cavins, Hillier and a step-mom. Surviving are his wife, Sarah E., nee Johnson, Hillier whom he married on December 12, 1969; children, Brian (Shannon) Hillier of Belleville, IL, Scott E. Hillier of Belleville, IL, Paul (Holly) Hillier of Belleville, IL, Becky (Craig) Speidel of St. Louis, MO, grandchildren, Caydn and Avery Hillier, Jackson and Charlie Speidel. brother, James (Vanessa) Hillier of Edwardsville, IL; sisters, Barbara Brown of Richmond, VA and Carol Beyer of Richmond, VA. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL at 10:45 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 for a 11:00 am service at Signal Hill Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL with Pastor Mark Wiesner officiating. Private Interment.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019