Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Signal Hill Lutheran Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hillier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Hillier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Hillier Obituary
Michael Hillier Michael Hillier, 71, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, December 7, 1948 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Michael was a member of Signal Hill Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL. He was a member of IBEW local #309 for 50 years as an electrician. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse W. and Doris M., nee Cavins, Hillier and a step-mom. Surviving are his wife, Sarah E., nee Johnson, Hillier whom he married on December 12, 1969; children, Brian (Shannon) Hillier of Belleville, IL, Scott E. Hillier of Belleville, IL, Paul (Holly) Hillier of Belleville, IL, Becky (Craig) Speidel of St. Louis, MO, grandchildren, Caydn and Avery Hillier, Jackson and Charlie Speidel. brother, James (Vanessa) Hillier of Edwardsville, IL; sisters, Barbara Brown of Richmond, VA and Carol Beyer of Richmond, VA. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL at 10:45 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 for a 11:00 am service at Signal Hill Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL with Pastor Mark Wiesner officiating. Private Interment.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -