Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
Michael Hurley Obituary
Michael "Chunk"Hurley Michael Hurley, 61, of Cahokia, Illinois, born February 1, 1958 died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was a truck driver for Republic Services in Bridgeton, MO, for 25 years. He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and just being outdoors. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Fred R. Hurley; a brother, Mark Hurley; his father-in-law, Roy Simshauser; and two nephews, Joseph Hurley and Mark Whaley. Surviving are his loving wife, of 41 years, Brenda Hurley, nee Simshauser; his children, Crystal Hurley of Cahokia, IL, Jessica (Wayne) Hamiel of Cahokia, IL and Michael (Crystal Agin) Hurley II of St. Louis, MO, his mother, Barbara "Bobbie" Hurley of Cahokia, IL; his siblings, Larry (Vicki) Hurley of Granite City, IL, Debbie Roedl of Cahokia, IL, Joe (Lisa) Hurley of Dupo, IL, and Brian (Lisa) Hurley of St. Charles, MO; two grandchildren, Anthony Jones and Alivia Hurley; and two great grandchildren, Wyatt Hamiel and Khristine Smith. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the funeral home, with Pastor Roger Reid Burial will be in St. Agatha's Cemetery, New Athens, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 14, 2019
