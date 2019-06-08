Michael James Michael Joseph James, 71, son of Joseph and Ethel (Platz) James, was born July 16, 1947 in Belleville, IL. He passed away at his home on June 4, 2019 in Plato, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph, Ethel, and step-father Earl. Michael is survived by his wife Nancy, son, Joseph, daughter, Eva (Kinnaird), two grandsons, Joseph Daniel (JD), Jesse, a future granddaughter, Joycelyn Michelle, and step brothers, Don and Bob who were loved as true brothers. Michael graduated from Belleville High School in 1965. He was in the United States Air Force from 1969-1973, where he played in the band. On June 15, 1970 he married Nancy Harris in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Michael spent over fifty years of his life as a professional musician, earning a Doctor of Musical Arts Degree in 1993.______ Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Baptist Children's Home or CT Smith Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com. Visitation: Will be held Monday June 10, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Evans Funeral Home. Services are Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Roby Baptist Church with Pastor Wes Mayfield and Rev Lawrence Chatman officiating. Pallbearers are: Joseph James, JD James, Chet Kinnaird, Lawrence Chatman, Bobby Hagler, Jonathan Hagler, Danny Curtis, and Joshua Sutton. Honorary pallbearer is LJ Sutton. Evans Funeral Home, Houston, MO.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 8, 2019