Michael Johnson Michael (Mike) T. Johnson, Sr., 71, passed away on July 6, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Mike resided at the Illinois Veterans Home for the past 2 years. He loved the outdoors, duck hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Mike joined the Army at age 17 and served in Vietnam. He was a Specialist 5 and returned as a disabled Veteran. Mike was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. He was also a member of the Band of Brothers Motorcycle Club-Illinois (Bravo Company). He served in many offices including president; he was known by fellow members as "Deadeye". BBMC provides a sense of security to military families at funerals harassed by anti-military demonstrators; visits their brothers at Veteran's Homes; and offers other assistance. Mike was a Patriot. Preceding him in death were his parents Harry Eugene and Elsie Marjorie Johnson of Collinsville, IL, and Mike's grandson, Dustin Graves of O'Fallon, IL. He is survived by four sons, Michael T. Johnson, Jr., Shawn Graves, Joe Kestermont, and Jeremy Johnson; daughter, Andrea Douglas; brother, Marshall Johnson from TX; two sisters, Sherry (Johnson) Patrick from MO and Debra (Johnson) Westfall from IL. Mike also had many grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Mike will be sadly missed by his large family, his extended BBMC family, and many friends. His final resting place is at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.



