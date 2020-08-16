1/1
Michael Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Johnson Michael (Mike) T. Johnson, Sr., 71, passed away on July 6, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Mike resided at the Illinois Veterans Home for the past 2 years. He loved the outdoors, duck hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Mike joined the Army at age 17 and served in Vietnam. He was a Specialist 5 and returned as a disabled Veteran. Mike was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. He was also a member of the Band of Brothers Motorcycle Club-Illinois (Bravo Company). He served in many offices including president; he was known by fellow members as "Deadeye". BBMC provides a sense of security to military families at funerals harassed by anti-military demonstrators; visits their brothers at Veteran's Homes; and offers other assistance. Mike was a Patriot. Preceding him in death were his parents Harry Eugene and Elsie Marjorie Johnson of Collinsville, IL, and Mike's grandson, Dustin Graves of O'Fallon, IL. He is survived by four sons, Michael T. Johnson, Jr., Shawn Graves, Joe Kestermont, and Jeremy Johnson; daughter, Andrea Douglas; brother, Marshall Johnson from TX; two sisters, Sherry (Johnson) Patrick from MO and Debra (Johnson) Westfall from IL. Mike also had many grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Mike will be sadly missed by his large family, his extended BBMC family, and many friends. His final resting place is at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved