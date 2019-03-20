Michael Paul "Mike" Kiefer Michael Kiefer, 52, of Troy, IL, born December 30, 1966, in Belleville, IL, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his residence. Mike worked in the lawn care industry for 17 years, specializing in treatment and maintenance of all kinds. He later worked as an operations manager at an ammonia hydrant plant for 7 years. He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL. He enjoyed football and coached the Troy Titans football team. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and Blues Hockey fan. Mike was a member of the Perryville American Legion Boosters and was an incredibly giving person, volunteering time in the community, including fish fries at the local the VFW. His greatest passion was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandson. He was preceded by his father, John Kiefer, Jr; his mother, Ruth, nee Pecaut, Kiefer; and a sister, Beverly Mrozek; Surviving is his wife of 27 years, Niccole, nee Jonsson, Kiefer, whom he married on November 9, 1991; a daughter, Brittany Kiefer of Troy, IL; a son, Logan Kiefer of Troy, IL; a grandson, Mason Spala of Troy, IL; three brothers, John III (Jackie) Kiefer of Cape Girardeau, MO, Kenneth (Cathy) Kiefer of Swansea, IL, and Gerald Kiefer of Dupo, IL; a sister, Cathryn (William) Ingram of Davenport, FL; his step-mother, Barbara Kiefer of West Palm Beach, FL; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



