Michael King Michael Albert Robert King, 88, of Smithton, IL, formerly of The Villages, FL, and longtime resident of Cahokia, IL, born June 23, 1930, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital under the dedicated in-house Hospice Care of Heartland Hospice. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Arlington Roosevelt King and Eva Dorothy King, nee Knauer; his oldest son, Steven Michael King; his grandson, Shane Steven King; his nephew, Gary King and his great niece Lindsey John. Surviving are his two daughters, Kara Freimuth (Kirk), of Smithton, IL; Angie Kritz (Jerry), of E. Carondelet, IL, two sons, Richard Michael King (Nancy), and Keith Michael King, both of Florida; his grandchildren, Sutton Reese Freimuth, of Smithton; Whitney Barnard (Max); Jerry Kritz; Steven Kritz, Lucas King, Kelsey King, Gabrielle King and Cody King; great grandchildren, Dorian, Grayson, and Payton; two brothers, Everett King, of Largo,FL and Lester King (Barbara), of The Villages, FL; as well as a niece and nephew and their spouses and children from Michigan. Mike was proud to serve in the army and served during the Korean War. He was a long time resident of Cahokia, IL, and served as Mayor of Cahokia from 1976 to 2000. He was also on the St. Clair County Board for many years. Prior to being Mayor he worked as head of Public Relations at Centreville Township Hospital. Until just recently, Mike had been under the loving care of his daughter and son-in-law, Kara and Kirk Freimuth, and special friends and caregivers, Jacki Slightom and Betsy Asbridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice Care, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A private cremation was held. No services are planned. The family respectfully requests privacy to mourn their loss. Kalmer Memorial Service

