|
|
Michael Kratz Michael "Mike" Ardell Kratz, age 65, of Lebanon, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon. He was born February 14, 1954 in Red Bud, IL, the son of the late Ardel and Mattie (Stermon) Kratz. He is survived by two daughters: Michelle (Josh) Podhirny of Port St Lucie, FL and Karri (Justin) Kratz of Las Vegas, NV; and a sister, Dorothy (Kenny) Doetsch of Springfield, IL. Mike was a loving father who was always willing to do anything for his daughters. He spent his entire career in the automotive industry, one of his passions. He enjoyed everything involving cars, including driving race cars and watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed going hunting with his late father and his cousin, Jeff. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements. Service: A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Lebanon First United Methodist Church from 1-3 pm. Kalmer Memorial Service
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019