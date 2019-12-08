Home

Michael Lemons Obituary
Michael Lemons Michael Lemons, 21, passed away at 11:30 pm on Wednesday, December 4 after a heroic battle with pediatric brain cancer. He was born on April 27, 1998 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Mike & Treena (Boren) Lemons. Michael graduated from Alton High School. After High School he attended Lewis and Clark Community College and graduated with an Associates in Science with honors in 2018. Michael wanted to become a commercial pilot and had been accepted to the Aviation program at Western Michigan University. Michael absolutely loved watching and discussing college football, especially the Alabama Crimson Tide. He enjoyed watching and attending St. Louis Cardinals baseball and St. Louis Blues hockey games. In recent years, Michael started playing golf and was able to attend the Masters Tournament in 2017 and the PGA Championship in 2018. He loved going to the movies, playing video games and discussing expensive automobiles and sneakers. Thanks to the generosity of the Kellsie's Hope Foundation, Michael was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of skydiving in Las Vegas with family and friends this past June. He is survived by his parents; Mike and Treena Lemons of Godfrey, IL, brother; Nathan Lemons of Godfrey, IL, maternal grandparents; Jim & Frances Boren of Belleview, IL, paternal grandparent; Carolyn Lemons of Godfrey, IL, five aunts, five uncles and nine cousins. Michael is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather; Roger Lemons. Memorials may be made to the Kellsie's Hope Foundation at Kellsieshopefoundation.com; or the Friends of Kids with Cancer at Friendsofkids.com. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com Visitation: In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 12 to 5 pm Sunday December 8, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL. Funeral: services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 am Monday December 9, 2109 with Rev. Steve Rice and Mark Lemons officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home Godfrey, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019
