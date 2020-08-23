1/1
MIchael Louis Wilson Sr.
01/17/1962 - 08/12/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MIchael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Wilson Sr. Michael Louis Wilson Sr., 58, passed away on August 12, 2020. Michael was born on January 17, 1962. He was a good man, with many passions. His family would describe him as a jack-of-all-trades. Over the years he ran many small businesses, including Mike's Custom Walls and Landscaping. He mastered many skills and pieces of machinery - including true talent with retaining walls, and operating everything from bobcats to excavators. Michael and Karen have been together since 1992, and they married on August 5, 2006 in Frieden's Church of Troy, IL. Michael's hobbies included fast cars, cooking shows, grilling, music, his beloved dogs, fine dining, his home, his family, camping, and his frequent trips to the gas station and McDonald's for his iced tea. Michael was a hard-working man, who was passionate about all he did, and he will be greatly missed. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Florine Wilson; brothers-in-law, Lonnie Montgomery, and Jerry Jordan; and brother, Gary Wilson Sr. Left to carry Michael's memory in their hearts are his wife, Karen Wilson; children, Michael (Tara) Wilson Jr., Brandon (Kassi McDonald) Wilson, Ashley (John) Titchenal, Nikki (Damien) Kostedt, and Dustin Wilson; grandchildren, Zane Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Abram Titchenal, Elijah Wilson, Cooper Wilson, and Corbin Titchenal; siblings, Larry (Debbie) Wilson, Marilyn Jordan, Barb Montgomery, Brenda (Bill) Hendricks, Bugsy (Diane) Wilson, Patti (Rodney) Sommers, and Terry Sr. (Joan) Wilson; and sister-in-law, Gloria Wilson. Not to mention Michael's dogs, Fozzy Bear, Fizza Bella, and Luna. Services: A memorial service was previously held at Lake View Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved