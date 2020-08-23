Michael Wilson Sr. Michael Louis Wilson Sr., 58, passed away on August 12, 2020. Michael was born on January 17, 1962. He was a good man, with many passions. His family would describe him as a jack-of-all-trades. Over the years he ran many small businesses, including Mike's Custom Walls and Landscaping. He mastered many skills and pieces of machinery - including true talent with retaining walls, and operating everything from bobcats to excavators. Michael and Karen have been together since 1992, and they married on August 5, 2006 in Frieden's Church of Troy, IL. Michael's hobbies included fast cars, cooking shows, grilling, music, his beloved dogs, fine dining, his home, his family, camping, and his frequent trips to the gas station and McDonald's for his iced tea. Michael was a hard-working man, who was passionate about all he did, and he will be greatly missed. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. and Florine Wilson; brothers-in-law, Lonnie Montgomery, and Jerry Jordan; and brother, Gary Wilson Sr. Left to carry Michael's memory in their hearts are his wife, Karen Wilson; children, Michael (Tara) Wilson Jr., Brandon (Kassi McDonald) Wilson, Ashley (John) Titchenal, Nikki (Damien) Kostedt, and Dustin Wilson; grandchildren, Zane Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Abram Titchenal, Elijah Wilson, Cooper Wilson, and Corbin Titchenal; siblings, Larry (Debbie) Wilson, Marilyn Jordan, Barb Montgomery, Brenda (Bill) Hendricks, Bugsy (Diane) Wilson, Patti (Rodney) Sommers, and Terry Sr. (Joan) Wilson; and sister-in-law, Gloria Wilson. Not to mention Michael's dogs, Fozzy Bear, Fizza Bella, and Luna. Services: A memorial service was previously held at Lake View Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22.