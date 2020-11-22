1/1
Michael Madison
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Madison
January 25, 1951 - November 16, 2020
Freeburg, Illinois - Michael J. Madison, 69, of Freeburg, IL, born January 25, 1951, in Evansville, IN, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, due to complications from Covid-19.
Mike was an amazing, loving, caring, sweet man of God. He was a loved man by his family, and he loved them dearly. He was a hard working and funny man who loved life to the fullest and liked to have a good time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy, nee Howard, Madison; a stepson, Sean Clark; and several other loved ones. Surely they are celebrating, having gained another angel in heaven.
Surviving are his adoring wife, Connie Clark Madison; a son, Ryan Madison, whom he loved and adored; several grandchildren whom he thought the world of; a loving sister, Patricia Crouch, who loved him so much; a nephew, Jamie M. Crouch; two nieces, Tiffyne Crouch and Brandi Crouch; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his stepdaughter, Stephanie (Scott) Shelby.
Mike, you are extremely loved and will be truly missed here on earth. We will all rejoice with you in heaven when we are reunited again. Rest in peace.
Memorials may be made to Connie Clark Madison. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
(618) 539-3121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved