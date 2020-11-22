Michael Madison
January 25, 1951 - November 16, 2020
Freeburg, Illinois - Michael J. Madison, 69, of Freeburg, IL, born January 25, 1951, in Evansville, IN, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, due to complications from Covid-19.
Mike was an amazing, loving, caring, sweet man of God. He was a loved man by his family, and he loved them dearly. He was a hard working and funny man who loved life to the fullest and liked to have a good time.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dorothy, nee Howard, Madison; a stepson, Sean Clark; and several other loved ones. Surely they are celebrating, having gained another angel in heaven.
Surviving are his adoring wife, Connie Clark Madison; a son, Ryan Madison, whom he loved and adored; several grandchildren whom he thought the world of; a loving sister, Patricia Crouch, who loved him so much; a nephew, Jamie M. Crouch; two nieces, Tiffyne Crouch and Brandi Crouch; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his stepdaughter, Stephanie (Scott) Shelby.
Mike, you are extremely loved and will be truly missed here on earth. We will all rejoice with you in heaven when we are reunited again. Rest in peace.
Memorials may be made to Connie Clark Madison. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
Funeral: Private graveside services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.