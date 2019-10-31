|
|
Michael Mattea Michael Mattea, 64, of St. Jacob, IL, born June 7, 1955 in East St. Louis, IL and passed away at his home in St. Jacob on Monday, October 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. Michael was a faithful member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, IL. He enjoyed listening to and playing music and was in several local bands including Angel Heart. He was a loving husband and father. He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Betty (nee McGhee) Mattea. Surviving are his wife, Cathy (nee Bugger) Mattea of St. Jacob, IL; children, Corey (Danielle) Mattea of Collinsville, IL, Derek Mattea of St. Louis, MO, Nicholas, Casey and Alexandra Mattea all of St. Jacob, IL; sisters, Jonina, Chris and Becky; brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Memorials may be made to Movement Disorder Foundation, Department of Neurosurgery, Washington University School of Medicine, 660 South Euclid, P O Box 8057, St. Louis, MO 63110. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Service: Friends may call 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL and 9 to 10 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL Funeral mass will be held 10 am Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Troy, IL with Fr. Kevin Laughery officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL RICHESON FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019