Leesman Funeral Home
326 South Main
Dupo, IL 62239
618-286-4511
Michael Mayer


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Mayer Obituary
Michael Edward Mayer Michael Mayer, 66 years of Dupo, IL, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Dupo, IL. He was born February 3, 1953, in East St. Louis, IL. Michael served nine and a half years in the United States Navy working as a nuclear teacher. He had worked at Ameren for nine years and Solare Food Sciences for six and a half years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Lee Mayer; his brothers, Todd Mayer and David Mayer; and his sister, Diane Mayer; Surviving are his former wife, Barbara Atkins of St. Peters, MO; his daughter, Aimee Mayer-Walker; his granddaughter, Haleigh Mitchell, nieces Angela Mayer and Allese & Lee McVay; his father, Donald Mayer, his sister-in-law, Sherry Mayer; his cousins; Mark & Cheryl Mayer of Lincoln, Nebraska, Alexa & Bob Hull of Scotts Dale, Arizona, aunt and uncle; Mary Ellen & Dennis Dexter of St. Charles, MO., step-sister; Leslie Russell of St. Louis, MO.;along with many other relatives and friends. Private interment will held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019
