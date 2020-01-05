|
MIESNER- Michael Walter Miesner, 73, of Steeleville passed away at 7:40 AM, Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, January 6, 2020, at the United Methodist Church, Sparta, with Rev. Jerry Haley officiating, burial will follow at the Caledonia Cemetery, Sparta. Visitation will be held on Sunday evening at the church where friends may call from 4 to 8 PM, and then on Monday from 11 AM until the hour of service.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020