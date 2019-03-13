Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Niemeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Niemeier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Niemeier Obituary
Michael Niemeier Michael Niemeier, age 54, of Godfrey, passed away of natural causes Wednesday February 20, 2019, at his home. He was born November 8, 1964, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Joyce (Cox) Niemeier and the late Jerald Niemeier. Michael graduated from Alton High School in 1982 and Ranken Technical College in 1988 with an associate degree in HVAC. He was employed as a service technician at Sears for 23 years. He loved motorcycle riding, shooting targets and trap, watching car racing and old TV series, grilling on his porch, Facebooking, and playing with his pets. He always had at least one cat and dog. In addition to his mother Joyce, he is survived by his sister Nancy and her husband Jon of Belleville, his nieces Kate and Anna, his nephew Jack, and his aunt Lolly (Ron) Davies of Casa Grande, AZ. Memorials may be made to Ranken Technical College to Michael K. Niemeier scholarship fund or to Alton Area Animal Aid Association. Please no flowers. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com Visitation: Will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10 until the time of service at 11 at Eden Church in Edwardsville with Rev John Roberts officiating. Cremation rites accorded as he wished. ELIAS, KALLAL AND SCHAAF FUNERAL HOME in Godfrey.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now