Michael Niemeier Michael Niemeier, age 54, of Godfrey, passed away of natural causes Wednesday February 20, 2019, at his home. He was born November 8, 1964, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Joyce (Cox) Niemeier and the late Jerald Niemeier. Michael graduated from Alton High School in 1982 and Ranken Technical College in 1988 with an associate degree in HVAC. He was employed as a service technician at Sears for 23 years. He loved motorcycle riding, shooting targets and trap, watching car racing and old TV series, grilling on his porch, Facebooking, and playing with his pets. He always had at least one cat and dog. In addition to his mother Joyce, he is survived by his sister Nancy and her husband Jon of Belleville, his nieces Kate and Anna, his nephew Jack, and his aunt Lolly (Ron) Davies of Casa Grande, AZ. Memorials may be made to Ranken Technical College to Michael K. Niemeier scholarship fund or to Alton Area Animal Aid Association. Please no flowers. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com Visitation: Will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10 until the time of service at 11 at Eden Church in Edwardsville with Rev John Roberts officiating. Cremation rites accorded as he wished. ELIAS, KALLAL AND SCHAAF FUNERAL HOME in Godfrey.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary