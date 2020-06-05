Michael Nowak
1959 - 2020
Michael Nowak Michael K. Nowak, 60, of Belleville, IL, born September 1, 1959, in East St. Louis, IL, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, MO. Mr. Nowak was a licensed attorney in Belleville for more than 30 years. He earned a bachelors degree from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, IL, in 1979 and graduated with a Juris Doctorate degree from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, IL, in 1985. Mike was a member of both the Illinois and Missouri Bar Association. He belonged to St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley, nee Sauget, Nowak. Surviving are his daughter, Amanda (Ryan) Pinkley; two sons, Donald Nowak (fiancé, Amanda Meier), and David Nowak; three grandchildren, Caden, Maci, and soon to be, Baby Pinkley; his father and step-mother, Donald (Diane) Nowak; a sister, Kimberly Pahlmann; a step-brother, Charlie Drake; and two nieces, Bethany Hanson, and Deanna Pahlmann Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 5, 2020.
