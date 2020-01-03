|
|
Michael Overbay Jr. Michael Lee Overbay Jr., 20 years of Dupo, IL, passed away on December 28, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. He was born May 24, 1999, in St. Louis, MO. Mike worked for UPS. He was a big University of Kentucky fan, he played basketball for Dupo High School where he was a starting guard and he enjoyed writing and recording music. Surviving are his father, Michael Lee Overbay Sr., his sister, Samantha "Sammi" Overbay, his grandparents, Molly and Bob Bell, his best friend, Kyle Steinhauer, his two Aunts, Vickie (Jim) Esmond and Jane (Danny) Stone, his three uncles, Rick (Shanan) McGeehan, Greg McGeehan and Robbie McGeehan along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Tami D. Overbay; his Grandfather, Bob Overbay, and his grandparents, Richard C. and Francine J. McGeehan. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Dupo High School Athletic Department. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday January 4, 2020, at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL., with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Leesman Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020