Michael Pegg Michael "Wizzie" J. Pegg Sr., WB9SDQ, 76, of Sauget, IL, born August 10, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Jefferson Barracks Hospice Home in St. Louis, MO. Michael was a U.S. Air Force veteran and an avid Ham Radio Operator, attaining the status of Extra Class. He was the past president of St. Clair Amateur Radio Club. He loved the Lord and was the music director at Jerome Lane Baptist Church. He was retired from the Commercial Trailer Repair Industry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew J. and Ruth F. Pegg, nee Franklin and three brothers, John, Andy Jr. and Max. Surviving are his wife, Jeanette K. Pegg, nee Fuller, whom he loved dearly; his children, Michael (Joni Bastian) Pegg Jr. of O'Fallon, IL, Ruth (Tim) Fitch of Fenton, MO, John (Sandi) Pegg of Millstadt, IL; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. He was a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Memorials may be made to Jerome Lane Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed online at www.braunfh.com. Service: Visitation will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home in Columbia, Illinois. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St. Louis, Missouri.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 30, 2019