Michael Phillips Michael Lee Phillips, 28 of Dupo, IL., born February 14, 1991, in Redbud IL., passed away September 2, 2019 in Lebanon, IL. Michael was a talented musician, playing the guitar and song writing. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends going to clubs, working out and magic. He is survived by his mother Deborah Lynn (Michael Schwartz) Rick; father Charles Lawrence Phillips; brothers, Cody Phillips, Tyler Phillips, Nathan Rick and Jeremy Phillips; grandmother Margaret Hargrove; aunts Donna Poindexter, Julie Holcomb and Suzanne Carlton; nephew Casen Phillips; cousin Jason Poindexter. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Lake View Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be 8:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019