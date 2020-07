REIDELBERGER - Michael Clay Reidelberger 63 of Columbia, IL,passed away on July 13, 2020 at his residence. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10am to 11:30am at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. Services will begin at 11:30 am with John Walden officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:30pm at Concord Cemetery in Rice, IL.



