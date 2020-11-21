Michael Rix

June 25, 1948 - November 5, 2020

Pensacola, Florida - Michael Oliver Rix, age 72, passed away on November 5, 2020 at his home in Pensacola, Florida. He was surrounded by his wife and adopted family, J.R. and Carol Heusohn.

Michael is survived by his wife, Christine M. Rix, his brother in law Kim Flach, his sisters in law Nancy Rix and Gwen Flach, his nephews Matthew (Alyssa) Flach, Greg (Renee) Rix and Ken Rix, his niece Jennifer Flach, his great niece Clara Flach, his great nephews Andrew Flach and Gregory Rix, and many dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Kenneth Rix, his brother Quinten Rix, his grandparents, and his dear friends Jerry and Connie Ohlendorf.

Michael was born on June 25, 1948 in Belleville, Illinois to Ruth and Kenneth Rix. He graduated from Belleville Township West High School in 1966. Mike was drafted into the Army in 1968, during the Viet Nam war. Michael and Christine were married on March 19, 1977, and remained married for the next 43 years. Michael was a sheet metal worker at Local 268 for 26 years. He was Commander at American Legion Post 1255 from 1983 to 1984. Mike and Chris moved to Pensacola, Florida in 2017.

Mike loved life, family and friends. His friends gave him the nickname Ollie, and they always rubbed his head for good luck and because they loved him. Michael loved fishing, hunting, golf, camping, his clubhouse on the river, and spending time with his family and friends. Mike was a people person, and never met a stranger. He will be sorely missed and he will be remembered by all.

Due to the Covid pandemic, a funeral service will be scheduled in late Spring or early Summer of 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with a celebration of life afterward.





