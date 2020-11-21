1/1
1948 - 2020
June 25, 1948 - November 5, 2020
Pensacola, Florida - Michael Oliver Rix, age 72, passed away on November 5, 2020 at his home in Pensacola, Florida. He was surrounded by his wife and adopted family, J.R. and Carol Heusohn.
Michael is survived by his wife, Christine M. Rix, his brother in law Kim Flach, his sisters in law Nancy Rix and Gwen Flach, his nephews Matthew (Alyssa) Flach, Greg (Renee) Rix and Ken Rix, his niece Jennifer Flach, his great niece Clara Flach, his great nephews Andrew Flach and Gregory Rix, and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Kenneth Rix, his brother Quinten Rix, his grandparents, and his dear friends Jerry and Connie Ohlendorf.
Michael was born on June 25, 1948 in Belleville, Illinois to Ruth and Kenneth Rix. He graduated from Belleville Township West High School in 1966. Mike was drafted into the Army in 1968, during the Viet Nam war. Michael and Christine were married on March 19, 1977, and remained married for the next 43 years. Michael was a sheet metal worker at Local 268 for 26 years. He was Commander at American Legion Post 1255 from 1983 to 1984. Mike and Chris moved to Pensacola, Florida in 2017.
Mike loved life, family and friends. His friends gave him the nickname Ollie, and they always rubbed his head for good luck and because they loved him. Michael loved fishing, hunting, golf, camping, his clubhouse on the river, and spending time with his family and friends. Mike was a people person, and never met a stranger. He will be sorely missed and he will be remembered by all.
Due to the Covid pandemic, a funeral service will be scheduled in late Spring or early Summer of 2021 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, with a celebration of life afterward.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

November 18, 2020
I want to give my condolences to the Rix family. I read his life story and may you find comfort during this difficult time.
November 18, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 18, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
