Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
Michael Rodick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Mascoutah, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Mascoutah, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Rodick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Rodick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Rodick Obituary
Michael Rodick Michael Glenn Rodick, 73, formerly of Mascoutah, IL born Aug. 8, 1946 in Kansas City, MO died Monday, March 9, 2020 in Creve Couer, MO. He was a retired insurance agent, working in Mascoutah in the insurance business for over 40 years. Mike was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, Mascoutah Rotary Club, Nature Coast and Citrus Hills Wood Carvers Organization, and Unity Church of Citrus County, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Florence, nee Leeper, Rodick and a brother, Steve Rodick. Surviving are his children, Sadie (Jim) Smith of Kirkwood, MO, Jacob (Karen) Rodick of Columbus, IN; three grandchildren, Seamus and Finley Smith and Lucia Rodick; partner of 11 years, Cynthia Flynn of Swansea, IL; brother, Phillip (Betsy) Rodick of Steamboat Springs, CO; sister-in-law, Jill Rodick of Kansas City, MO; mother of his children, Cathy Lanter Shannon; and a niece and nephews. Memorials may be made to The Belize Children's Project, c/o Merilyn Hogan, 819 S. Drury Ave., Carbondale, IL 62901 (thebelizechildrensproject.webs.com) or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (act.alz.org). Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 5 to 8 PM Friday, March 27, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and from 10 to 11 AM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ, Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A memorial service will be held 11 AM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with the Rev. Hugh Fitz officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -