|
|
Michael Schoenborn Michael R. Schoenborn, 66, of Belleville, IL, born December 15, 1952, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Michael had a passion for live music and loved motorcycles. Most importantly, he loved his family and friends. He held a bachelor's degree and served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond J. and Doris K., nee Krummrich, Schoenborn; a sister, Diane Schoenborn; and a brother-in-law, John Roth. Surviving are his two children, John "Jack" Schoenborn and Hanna Schoenborn; a brother, David (Sandy) Schoenborn of Belleville, IL; a sister, Marsha Roth of Belleville, IL; and five nieces and nephews, Jeremy Roth, Melissa (Denny) Crain, Brandon Roth, and Sydney and Alex Schoenborn. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of David Schoenborn. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Crehan's Irish Pub, 5500 North Belt West, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019