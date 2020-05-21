Michael Sims Michael Kevin Sims, 60, of Saint Louis, MO, born Sunday, October 4, 1959 in St. Charles, MO, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence. Michael worked as a pilot for TWA, the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and Chief Pilot at St. Charles Flying Service. He was a member of the Allied Pilots Association. He was a passionate motorcyclist, an enthusiastic skydiver, enjoyed playing guitar and was a accomplished pilot and a United States Marine Corps Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mary Lou, nee Asher, Sims. Surviving are his children, Keegan Sims of Belleville, IL, Tayler Sims of Belleville, IL; brother, Mark (Cindy) Sims of Old Monroe, MO; sister, Brenda (Dave) Tremain of St. Louis, MO; mother of his children, Ginger Miller of Belleville, IL; 3 nieces, Sarah, Erin, Caitlyn; 2 nephews Nick, Anthony. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Funeral: Private services will be held. Interment will be held at St. Charles Memorial Gardens, St. Charles, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 21, 2020.