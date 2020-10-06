Michael Smith Former Belleville resident, Michael L. Smith, passed away due to his battle with cancer at age 72 in Key West, Florida on August 28, 2020. He was born December 16, 1948 to Chappy and Margaret Smith of Granite City. Mike was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in the Flying Seabees in Viet Nam, Okinawa, and Guam. He was a member of the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion, Eleventh Fleet in the Pacific. He was a great electrician and made his career as a member of the IBEW Local 309, known as "Smitty" to most. He shared his knowledge with many and encouraged others in the trade. Mike was a teacher at heart and also enjoyed reading medical books, his other great interest. He loved to be around water and lived for many years on a houseboat in Key West. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Tim. He is survived by three sisters, Barbara Turbiville of Blue Springs, MO, Carol Amlung Hooten of Belleville, IL, and Deborah Billhartz of Smithton, IL. He is also survived by two brothers, Mark Smith of Palm Bay, FL, and Daniel Smith of Millstadt, IL, and his many nieces and nephews as well as countless friends in Key West. Mike will be laid to rest close to his parents at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Special thanks are given to his brother, Mark, who was with him to the end and his sister, Debby, who made arrangements for his burial. Rest in Peace, Mike.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store