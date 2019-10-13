|
Michael Tarjany Michael Steve Tarjany, 58, of Troy, Illinois passed away at 11:44 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born November 29, 1960 in Highland, a son of Emil Steve Tarjany of Troy and the late Beverly Jean (Autery) Tarjany. Mike and his dad owned and operated Emil's Lawnmower Service and Sales for 50 years. He was a member of the Highland Gun Club and was skilled in skeet shooting. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his father, he is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Deborah and Charles Harrington Jr. of Edwardsville and Lisa and Jeff Hardy of Colchester; a niece, Samantha Harrington of Edwardsville; aunt, Helen Hafertepe of Troy; two uncles and an aunt, Norval Gusewelle of Edwardsville and Sandy and Nancy Autry of Marine; special friends, Brad and Kate Jones of Belleville and Denny Venhaus of Trenton; many cousins; other extended family and friends. Memorials may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church, 511 South Main Street, Troy, IL 62294 or to Burning Bush, 6327 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139, Attn: Kevin Parviz and please designate memorial gift to: "Burning Bush International Israel/Linda Morris". Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of his life, visitation will be at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10-11am. Funeral: 11am at at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Father Kevin Laughery as celebrant. He will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019