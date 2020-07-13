Michael Terry

1/
TERRY - Michael E. Terry, 69 years, of Dupo, IL, passed away April 7, 2020. He was born March 2, 1951. Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL. Private funeral services will be held and Interment with military honors will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. The family requests that everyone wear a mask, refrain from hugging and handshaking and follow current social distancing guidelines.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 13, 2020.
