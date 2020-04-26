Michael Tinker
1947 - 2020
Michael Tinkler Michael C."Pop" Tinkler, age 72, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on April 25, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence. Mike graduated from Dupo Community High School in 1965 and from SIU-Edwardsville in 1969. He was awarded the YMCA Service to Youth Award. Additionally, he served as the past President of County Credit Union and the past Treasurer of Board of Directors for the YMCA of Southwest Illinois. Mike held both his CPA and his CFP certifications. His work history included Controller, Ideal Stencil Machine and Tape Company; Account Service Manager, at Diel and Forguson Financial Group; Financial Advisor, Cambridge Capital Management. In retirement Mike served as a consultant for U Mark. He really enjoyed life to the fullest. Mike loved traveling with Barbara, barbecuing on his Green Egg, playing golf with his friends, watching sports (Go Cards!), and spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Ellen, nee, Akin, Tinkler. Michael is survived by his wife, Barbara Tinkler, nee, Luszowski; his daughters, Diane (Aaron) Augustine of Wheaton, IL and Karen (David) Jackie of Louisville, KY; his grandchildren, Logan and Lauren Augustine and Max and Abram Jackie. Memorials may be made to the Gateway Region YMCA or to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Private funeral service and burial will be held. A public Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.
